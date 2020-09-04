TDP seeks NCSC probe into ‘attack’ on Dalit family

The TDP has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to inquire into the incident of setting fire to the house of a Dalit family at Ainampudi village of Mudinepalli mandal in Kaikaluru Assembly constituency in Krishna district.
In a letter to the NCSC on Friday, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah said that a 19-year-old Dalit girl, pursuing her nursing course, was betrayed allegedly by a youth, Sai Reddy, in the name of love.
“The girl had earlier filed a case against Sai Reddy for teasing her in the name of love. Later, they fell in love and were to get married. But the boy’s family turned against the girl and threatened to ostracise her family from the village,” Mr. Ramaiah alleged in the letter.
“The boy’s family did not stop at that. Sai Reddy, along with his family members and friends, bolted the door from outside and set fire to the house of the Dalit family on September 1 midnight with an intention to eliminate the entire family,” he alleged.
“A comprehensive inquiry will not only help in rendering justice to the victim but also prevent recurrence of such attacks on Dalits,” he said in the letter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath