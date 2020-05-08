Andhra Pradesh

TDP seeks inquiry, shifting of LG Polymers plant

Former Minister asks why Chief Minister did not visit the affected area

Opposition TDP leaders on Friday demanded immediate shifting of the LG Polymers plant as it was situated in a densely populated area.

They also sought an inquiry into the lapses that led to the incident, and the steps to be taken to ensure full medical care for the victims in view of any long-term health problems for the affected people.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that an inquiry conducted by bureaucrats would not be fully impartial, alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was favourable towards the company and had even met its representatives at the Visakhapatnam airport. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy also questioned why the Chief Minister did not visit the affected area.

The former Minister addressed a press conference here along with MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and GITAM president M. Sri Bharat.

“The Chief Minister visited the city, held a meeting with officials and left. The announcement to leave for a safe place came much later amid contradictory statements from two key officials,” Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged. As a result, people had to leave for safe places several kilometres away at short notice late on Thursday night, he added.

Mr. Rama Rao said that giving permission to a non-essential industry has exposed the negligent attitude of the government.

Mr. Babu said that the long-term impact of the gas on the victims did not find place in the Chief Minister’s review. Thousands of families rushed to Arilova after they were asked to evacuate at short notice. The government provided no support and it was the TDP that arranged food for them, he claimed.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the company trying to resume operations without proper safeguards in place exposed the failure of key government agencies.

Mr. Bharat said that the impact on COVID-19 had to be assessed and taken care of. While 35 cases were treated (and 25 discharged since) till now, on Thursday alone 12 cases turned up at GITAM, he said.

