TDP seeks inquiry into Pharma City fire accident

VIJAYAWADA

14 July 2020 23:37 IST

Govt. not paying attention to industrial safety: Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that the government must launch an inquiry into the fire accident at the Visakha Solvents plant in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu expresses shock

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he was shocked to hear about the explosion in the Pharma City.

In a late night tweet on Monday, Mr. Naidu said: “Shocked to hear about the explosion in Vizag’s Pharma City. The visuals coming in look dreadful. I pray that the workers doing the night shift inside the premises come out safely.”

In a statement, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh also expressed shock over the accident and expressed his condolences to the family members of senior chemist Srinivas Rao whose charred body was found at the accident site.

‘Two incidents in 15 days’

Accusing the government of acting neglegently on industrial accidents in the State, Mr. Lokesh said, “People are agitated over the series of industrial accidents in Visakhapatnam. Soon after the styrene leak at LG Polymers, the government asserted that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent such accidents in future. However, two accidents—one at Sainor Chemicals and the other at Visakha Solvents—have been reported from the Phrama City in just 15 days.”

Mr. Lokesh demanded that the government must launch an inquiry and take action against those responsible.