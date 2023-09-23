ADVERTISEMENT

TDP seeks inclusion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan’s name in India Book of Records

September 23, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP spokesman Pattabhiram says he has written to the publication about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘achievement of successfully being out on bail for 10 long years in 11 corruption cases being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate’

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman K. Pattabhiram said in a press release on September 23 (Saturday) that he had written to the India Book of Records seeking the inclusion of the name of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy in the book for his “achievement of completing 10 years on bail in the corruption cases under the scanner of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.”

He said few persons could spend such long period out on bail, and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did it successfully.

“September 23 is a very important day in the life of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as it was exactly on this day 10 years ago that he had got bail in 11 cases registered by the CBI. No person in the country has been on bail for so long, be it economic offences or other crimes,” Mr. Pattabhiram said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US