TDP seeks fresh polls in Macherla, Punganuru and Tamballapalle

The ongoing panchayat elections are replete with violation of norms, party tells SEC

Alleging large-scale violence and irregularities in the gram panchayat elections, the TDP has urged the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to “rein in the anarchy unleashed by the ruling YSRCP leaders and activists” and ensure that the process is free and fair.

In a representation submitted to the Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Saturday, the TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the ongoing elections were replete with incidence of violence, kidnappings, tearing of nomination papers, and forced unanimous election of the YSRCP-backed candidates.

They also alleged that some of the candidates were being harassed by the officials for issuing certificates needed to file nomination papers. The TDP leaders further alleged that the police was biased towards the ruling party candidates.

‘Forced unanimous polls’

Alleging large-scale violence in Punganuru and Tamballapalle (Chittoor district), and Macherla (Guntur district), they said that unanimous election of the ruling party-supported candidates were forced in 80 out of 83 panchyats in Punganuru, 76 out of 77 panchayats in Macherla, and 30 panchayats in Tambalapalle.

Demanding fresh elections in Punganuru, Macherla and Tamballapalle, they also insisted on a comprehensive inquiry into the poll code violations by the ruling party leaders, the police personnel, and the officials of election duty, and stringent action against those who had booked false cases against the candidates backed by the opposition parties.

The TDP also appealed to the SEC to implement the interim orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and ensure that the elections were held in a fair and unbiased manner.

Citing violation of the rule that there should be one nomination centre for every three villages, they said only one centre was set up for the entire Punganuru mandal allegedly “to facilitate forced unanimous election.”

The TDP leaders also accused the personal assistant of Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of behaving as an extra-constitutional authority, and said that he was exerting pressure on the officials to declare unanimous election of the YSRCP-backed candidates in the fray.

The TDP leaders urged the SEC to examine the call data of the Minister’s aide and initiate action against him.