TDP seeks financial help for students studying in 500 QS-ranked foreign universities

February 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists staged a demonstration in front of the B.R. Ambedkar statue, near the Collector’s office on February 8 (Wednesday), demanding financial assistance for the students from the downtrodden sections pursuing education in foreign universities.

TDP Dalit wing leader G. Raj Vimal said that changing the name of the scheme named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ was an insult to the Dalit icon.

Only students who are seeking admission to the top 100 foreign universities were provided financial assistance to cover 100% of tuition fee by the government. In case of selection in the next 100 ranked global universities, the students are eligible for financial assistance of only 50% of the tuition fee. All the poor students studying in top 500 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)-ranked universities should be provided with financial assistance, demanded the TDP activists, who came in a rally to the busy Church Centre.

The scheme introduced during the previous TDP regime had provided benefits of ₹364.98 crore to 4,923 students. The scheme was suspended for over three years before it was revived. Only 213 students have been benefited to the tune of ₹19 crore during the YSRCP tenure, he said.

