TDP seeks ex gratia for COVID victims’ kin

The Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday urged the State government to pay ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to family members of COVID-19 victims as it had stopped continuing the Chandranna Bima Bima scheme that could have ensured direct compensation to such families.

Party veterans B. Narasinga Rao, Kandi Murali Naidu, and Karrotu Venkata Narasinga Rao submitted a memorandum to Vizianagaram Tahsildar M. Prabhakara Rao, urging him to convey their demands to the government.

“Many people have died due to lack of oxygen at MR Hospital. The government should pay ₹25 lakh compensation to their family members. It should pay ₹15,000 immediately for performing last rites for COVID-19 victims,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.