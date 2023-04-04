ADVERTISEMENT

TDP seeks CBI probe into ‘illegal’ silica mining in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NELLORE

‘The mining scam in Chilkur and Kota mandals of the district is similar to the one in Obulapuram and involved GST evasion and FEMA violation, and also a fit case for intervention by the Enforcement Directorate’

S Murali
S. Murali

Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Alleging a ₹3,000 crore silica sand mining scam in the SPSR Nellore district, Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to immediately order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and punish the guilty.

The mining scam in Chilkur and Kota mandals of the district was similar to the one in Obulapuram and involved evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and also a fit case for intervention by the Enforcement Directorate, he told mediapersons. The National Green Tribunal should also intervene as mining had been taken up illegally up to a depth of 6 metres as against the permitted 2.50 metres, he alleged.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should immediately intervene as not even land earmarked for coastal corridor, industrial corridor, Sagarmala project and also pieces of land assigned to Dalits, had not been spared from illegal mining which had been going on allegedly with the ‘blessings’ of the ruling YSR Congress Party leadership which allegedly collected ₹100 per tonne as ‘kickbacks’ in the last three years, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged.

The Union Minister should also take note of the allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju on ‘illegal’ silica mining and immediately act, he said, adding that the TDP would also wage a legal battle in this regard.

