TDP seeks arrest of YSRCP leaders over protest at airport

TDP (Urban) district SC Cell president Putcha Vijay Kumar questioned the contention of YSRCP leaders that people protested during the visit of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and wanted to know about the presence of former corporators, sons of an MLA and an Assembly contestant. At a press conference here, he demanded that they be arrested for the ruckus created at the airport.
The police did not give permission for a rally from the airport but only allowed 50 persons to welcome Mr. Naidu that too late Wednesday night, Mr. Kumar said and wondered how a large number of YSRCP leaders and workers were allowed. The police were answerable since messages in the social media for mobilisation of YSRCP cadres were shown to them on Wednesday night itself, he said.
