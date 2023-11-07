HamberMenu
TDP seeks Andhra Pradesh Governor’s intervention to end ‘unruly regime’ of Jagan

Democracy is being subverted by the YSRCP government and the leaders of the opposition parties are being subjected to torture, allege the TDP leaders

November 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and the party leaders coming out of Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and the party leaders coming out of Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on November 7 (Tuesday) met Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and sought his intervention to end what they termed as the “unruly regime” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP government was “causing damage” to the harmonious social fabric of the peace-loving society in the State, alleged the TDP leaders.

TDP leaders led by party Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and explained the plight of people and governance in the State. 

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the TDP leaders alleged that democracy was being subverted by the YSRCP government and that the leaders of the opposition parties were being subjected to torture.

“The Chief Minister is targeting openly the Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu as he continues to be the strongest voice of the public resistance against oppression and misgovernance. The government has unleashed undemocratic methods to halt Mr. Naidu in his tracks,” alleged the TDP leaders.

Pointing out that Mr. Naidu submitted a representation to the President of India on August 13, 2023, explaining in detail the “misdeeds” of the YSRCP government, Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Naidu was illegally arrested when he was busy with a mass contact programme.

The Andhra Pradesh CID, following the directions of the Chief Minister, picked up Mr. Naidu in unearthly hours on September 9, 2023. Mr Naidu’s name did not figure in the FIR till he was picked up even as the CID has been pursuing the case for the past two years, the TDP leaders said.

