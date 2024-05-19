TDP seeks additional forces at strongrooms, counting centres

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Srikakulam, Gondu Shankar, on Sunday, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy additional security at the strongrooms and counting centres to prevent possible malpractices on counting day — June 4.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that there were instances of post-poll violence in several districts of the State, allegedly at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“In light of the violence and malpractices on polling day, we request the ECI to take preventative measures by keeping additional forces at strongrooms, where polled EVMs are kept,” he added.

Mr. Shankar hoped that TDP would win Srikakulam and other constituencies of the district.

