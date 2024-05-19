GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP seeks additional forces at strongrooms, counting centres

He claims that there were instances of post-poll violence in several districts of the State, allegedly at the behest of YSRCP

Published - May 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam TDP candidate Gondu Shankar

Srikakulam TDP candidate Gondu Shankar

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Srikakulam, Gondu Shankar, on Sunday, asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy additional security at the strongrooms and counting centres to prevent possible malpractices on counting day — June 4.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that there were instances of post-poll violence in several districts of the State, allegedly at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“In light of the violence and malpractices on polling day, we request the ECI to take preventative measures by keeping additional forces at strongrooms, where polled EVMs are kept,” he added.

Mr. Shankar hoped that TDP would win Srikakulam and other constituencies of the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.