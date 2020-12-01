TDP seeks ₹10,000 aid for cyclone-hit poor families

Naidu leads a rally of party MLAs and MLCs

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs led by their party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took out a rally to the State Assembly on Monday, demanding that the State government take necessary steps to pay compensation to the farmers who suffered heavy losses owing to Cyclone Nivar.

They wanted the government to disburse compensation immediately so that it would help the farmers undertake rabi crops without difficulty.

The TDP MLAs and MLCs carried damaged paddy plants during the rally to highlight the plights of the farmers. Holding placards, they raised slogans, seeking sought ₹10,000 as cyclone relief assistance to each poor family in the affected areas.

“The government must pay compensation without delay, considering the loss of livelihoods in view of the cyclone,” they said.

The TDP criticised the YSRCP government for ‘not allowing the farmers to pay crop insurance premium.’

The government has promised to pay the premium for the farmers, but it did not honour its promise. Thus, the YSRCP has betrayed the farmers, they alleged.

Input subsidy

The TDP leaders alleged that farmers were not getting the micro-irrigation subsidy. “Input subsidy and disaster compensation are also not being paid. Benefits of ₹20,000 crore are yet to be given to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme was cancelled,” they said. “By not clearing the loan waiver dues, the government has cheated farmers. The Opposition will not keep silence if the meters are fixed on the farm pumpsets,” the TDP leaders said.