TDP scripts landslide victory in Nellore district

The Telugu Desam Party won big across the Nellore district, winning the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency as well as the eight Assembly constituencies.

The party’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy scripted a historic victory winning a seat which was long held by the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), by a huge majority of 2,45,902 votes against YSRCP candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Vemireddy was leading right from the first round; he polled 7,66,202 votes, securing almost 56% of the total votes. His wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy also won the Kovur MLA seat with a majority of 54,583 votes against YSRCP candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

Former minister and TDP leader Ponguru Narayana won the Nellore City Assembly constituency with a majority of 72,489 votes against YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahamad. “Out of the total 2.39 lakh votes in Nellore City, 42% has been polled at 1.72 lakh votes. This is the highest voting percentage in the Assembly constituency so far,” Mr. Narayana said.

Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who contested from TDP this time, scored a hat-trick by leading all rounds of counting and gaining a majority of 34,480 votes over YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakara Reddy. In the Udayagiri Assembly constituency, TDP contestant Kakarla Suresh defeated YSRCP’s Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy with a majority of 9,621 votes.

After witnessing an intense electoral battle in the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, TDP’s Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy won against Kakani Govardhan Reddy of YSRCP with a majority of about 16,288 votes.

TDP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy gained the Atmakur MLA seat with a majority of 7,106 votes over YSRCP’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

