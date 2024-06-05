GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP scripts landslide victory in Nellore district

The party’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy won against YSRCP’s V. Vijaya Sai Reddy with a majority of 2,459,02 votes

Updated - June 05, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Nellore

N.S.Chowdary
TDP leader Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy receiving the declaration form from Nellore District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan after winning the Nellore MP seat on Tuesday.

TDP leader Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy receiving the declaration form from Nellore District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan after winning the Nellore MP seat on Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party won big across the Nellore district, winning the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency as well as the eight Assembly constituencies.

The party’s Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy scripted a historic victory winning a seat which was long held by the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), by a huge majority of 2,45,902 votes against YSRCP candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Vemireddy was leading right from the first round; he polled 7,66,202 votes, securing almost 56% of the total votes. His wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy also won the Kovur MLA seat with a majority of 54,583 votes against YSRCP candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

Former minister and TDP leader Ponguru Narayana won the Nellore City Assembly constituency with a majority of 72,489 votes against YSRCP candidate Khaleel Ahamad. “Out of the total 2.39 lakh votes in Nellore City, 42% has been polled at 1.72 lakh votes. This is the highest voting percentage in the Assembly constituency so far,” Mr. Narayana said.

Nellore Rural incumbent MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who contested from TDP this time, scored a hat-trick by leading all rounds of counting and gaining a majority of 34,480 votes over YSRCP leader Adala Prabhakara Reddy. In the Udayagiri Assembly constituency, TDP contestant Kakarla Suresh defeated YSRCP’s Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy with a majority of 9,621 votes.

After witnessing an intense electoral battle in the Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, TDP’s Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy won against Kakani Govardhan Reddy of YSRCP with a majority of about 16,288 votes.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy receiving the declaration form as Sarvepalli MLA from the Returning Officer.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy receiving the declaration form as Sarvepalli MLA from the Returning Officer.

TDP candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy gained the Atmakur MLA seat with a majority of 7,106 votes over YSRCP’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024 / Nellore / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.