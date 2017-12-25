TDP scouts for MLC candidate in Kurnool

The TDP has begun the exercise to identify a suitable candidate for the Local Authorities Constituency MLC byelection in Kurnool district.
Party national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with TDP leaders from the district here on Sunday and discussed the ground realities. The TDP district in charge Minister and others expressed their views. However, no decision was taken. Mr. Naidu was scheduled to meet a few more leaders on Monday.
Agriculture Minister Somireddi Chandramohan Reddy said the candidate would be finalised after considering all the factors.
The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Silpa Chakrapani Reddy in August. He quit the TDP to join the YSR Congress Party during the Nandyal byelection.
