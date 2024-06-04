TDP scores massive victory in Nandyal district

Nandyal district has strongly taken the side of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the general elections 2024, as evident from the results announced on June 4 (Tuesday).

TDP senior leader and Nandyal Assembly candidate N. Md. Farook defeated YSR Congress Party’s Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy by 12,333 votes, while Srisailam’s sitting MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy defeated Silpa Chakrapani Reddy of YSRCP by 6,385 votes.

B.C. Janardhan Reddy of Banaganapalle defeated YSRCP’s Katasani Rami Reddy by 25,566 votes. In Nandikotkur (SC), the party’s G. Jayasurya defeated YSRCP’s Dara Sudheer by 9,792 votes. Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, who had served as a Union Minister in the past, defeated the State’s Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in the Dhone constituency by 6,049 votes.

In the faction-prone Allagadda segment, TDP’s Bhuma Akhilapriya, who had become the youngest in 2014 to get into the Chandrababu Naidu cabinet, defeated her nearest rival Gangula Brijendra Reddy of YSRCP by 12,037 votes. Gowru Charitha Reddy defeated YSRCP’s Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Panyam by 38509 votes.

Nandyal Lok Sabha seat

The trend was quite evident in the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat as well, where TDP’s Shabari Byreddy retained her supremacy, securing 7,01,131 votes over incumbent MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy’s 5,89,156 votes, ensuring a comfortable majority of 1,11,975 votes.