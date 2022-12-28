ADVERTISEMENT

TDP SC Cell leaders held after altercation with police in Vijayawada

December 28, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police personnel prevent the TDP leaders from staging a protest in front of the SC Welfare office

P. Sujatha Varma

Police personnel putting up a barbed wire fence at Tadepalli near Vijayawada in view of the ‘SC Welfare office Muttadi’ call given by the TDP SC Cell on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Mild tension prevailed at the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) central office at Mangalagiri on December 28 (Wednesday) when the police arrested the party’s SC Cell president M.S. Raju and others who set out to stage a protest in front of the SC Welfare office.

An altercation ensued between the TDP leaders and the police personnel who tried to prevent them from staging the protest, leading to their arrests.

Mr. Raju asked if it was a crime to question the government on its failure to protect the rights and interests of the Dalit community. He said hundreds of policemen were deployed at the Social Welfare office to prevent their attempt to make their voices heard to the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of discontinuing the 27 schemes introduced by the then TDP government for welfare of Dalit communities and said that funds were denied to the SC Corporations.

Stating that Dalits were under constant threat in the State, he alleged that the government was protecting the ruling party leader Ananta Babu, who killed his Dalit driver Subramanyam. He said the TDP would continue its fight till it achieved justice to Dalits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US