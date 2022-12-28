TDP SC Cell leaders held after altercation with police in Vijayawada

December 28, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mild tension prevailed at the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) central office at Mangalagiri on December 28 (Wednesday) when the police arrested the party’s SC Cell president M.S. Raju and others who set out to stage a protest in front of the SC Welfare office.

An altercation ensued between the TDP leaders and the police personnel who tried to prevent them from staging the protest, leading to their arrests.

Mr. Raju asked if it was a crime to question the government on its failure to protect the rights and interests of the Dalit community. He said hundreds of policemen were deployed at the Social Welfare office to prevent their attempt to make their voices heard to the government.

He accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of discontinuing the 27 schemes introduced by the then TDP government for welfare of Dalit communities and said that funds were denied to the SC Corporations.

Stating that Dalits were under constant threat in the State, he alleged that the government was protecting the ruling party leader Ananta Babu, who killed his Dalit driver Subramanyam. He said the TDP would continue its fight till it achieved justice to Dalits.