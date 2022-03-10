TDP sarpanch’s family ‘attacked’ in Kadapa

Police register a case, probe launched

Family members of a sarpanch and a TDP supporter reportedly suffered grievous head injuries in an attack allegedly carried out by YSRCP sympathisers in Chapadu mandal of Mydukur Assembly constituency in the district late on Wednesday.

A group of five to six assailants wielding sticks reached the house of K. Rahamtullah, sarpanch of Ayyavaripalle village, and allegedly assaulted his wife and relatives. When his brother’s family members rushed to their rescue, they were also severely thrashed. The injured were rushed to the Proddatur government hospital for treatment.

TDP Kadapa parliamentary constituency in charge M. Linga Reddy called on the victims at the hospital and consoled them. He said he would pursue their case until justice was delivered.

Police registered a case under Sections 324, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case.