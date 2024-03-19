GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP ridicules Jagan on ‘security threat’ angle as YSRCP gears up for ‘Bus Yatra’

TDP State spokesperson Anam Venkataramana says that the police department has to clarify if the security threat to the Chief Minister was a lie to keep him under cover

March 19, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Anam Venkataramana Reddy.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ridiculed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for going against its own claims of a ‘security threat’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Ready as it gears up for a mega road show in the form of a ‘Bus Yatra’ across the State.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, TDP State spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy quipped that the Chief Minister had finally chosen to come out in the open. However, he recalled that the Director General of Police (DGP) had recently hinted at a ‘security threat’ citing intelligence inputs, due to which Mr. Jagan was moving under the cover of barricades and protective curtains.

‘CM must apologise’

“The police department has to clarify if the security threat was a lie to keep Jagan under a protective cover or if the department has addressed the threat before permitting the Bus Yatra,” Mr. Venkataramana Reddy questioned.

In case the security angle was a farce, he demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the people of Andhra Pradesh for having stayed aloof the entire term.

