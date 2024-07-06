TDP resorting to vengeful politics, a trend alien to Pulivendula, says Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday called on Ajay, a party activist from Vempalle mandal in Pulivendula Assembly constituency, who was injured in an attack allegedly by TDP cadre on Friday and undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kadapa.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier reached the Kadapa airport and proceeded to the hospital by road.

Speaking to the media later, he alleged that the TDP leaders had indiscriminately attacked Mr. Ajay due to vindictive politics.

“There was no tradition of violence and vengeful politics in Pulivendula. Now, the TDP has come to unleash this disturbing trend,” he said, asking the party cadre not to get disheartened, and that he would stand by them and extend required assistance to their families.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be in the district for three days. He would participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya and offer special prayers at CSI in Pulivendula. He was also scheduled to hold a review meeting with cadres during his stay.