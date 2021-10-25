‘TDP resorting to cheap gimmicks for mileage’

People have reposed their faith in YSRCP, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das on Sunday said that TDP leaders were resorting cheap gimmicks to divert the attention of the people.

Mr. Krishna Das and former Union Minister Killi Kruparani felicitated the newly elected Zilla Parishad Chairperson Piriya Vijaya, ZPTC members and municipal chairpersons here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Das said that the YSRCP had gained the confidence of the people with the effective implementation of welfare schemes at grass roots level.

Participating in the programme, Minister for Animal Hunsbandry Sidiri Appala Raju said that the people would reject the TDP permanently, if it failed to maintain decency in politics.

Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the TDP leaders had stooped to a new low and was tarnishing the image of the State.

Ms. Kruparani alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was encouraging his party leaders to create unrest in the State to get political mileage.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas, Rajam MLA Kambala Jogurlu, Palakonda MLA Viswasaraya Kalavati, former MLA of Itchapuram Piriya Sairaj and other leaders were present on the occasion.