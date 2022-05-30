TDP resents inordinate delay in commissioning ‘Srinivasa Setu’ project

‘Govt. owes public explanation on the delay’

TDP leaders staging a demonstration in front of ‘Srinivasa Setu’ flyover in Tirupati on Monday, protesting against the delay in commissioning the elevated corridor project. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has expressed resentment over the ‘inordinate’ delay in commissioning the ‘Srinivasa Setu’ elevated corridor project in Tirupati.

Originally named as ‘Garuda Varadhi’, the project got grounded during the TDP rule when former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone in 2016. Citing the halt in work from the Ramanuja Circle towards Renigunta road, the TDP leaders accused the State government of ‘troubling’ the contractor.

Former MLA M. Sugunamma said the project was designed with ₹250 crore from Smart City Corporation funds and ₹450 crore from the TTD as it provided a hassle-free elevated path over the city.

“Immediately after coming to power, the YSR Congress regime unnecessarily halted the work in the garb of changing the design and re-tendering, causing misery to the denizens as well as the visiting pilgrims,” she said.

Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav charged the YSRC government of resorting to political vendetta against its detractors. City corporator R.C. Munikrishna said the State owed an explanation to the public on the reason behind the delay.