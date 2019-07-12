TDP releases data on zero interest loans

In a quick reaction to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s challenge to Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on zero interest and pavala vaddi schemes, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday released documents pertaining to their implementation during its rule in the State.

After releasing these papers, Mr. Naidu sought to know whether the Chief Minister would resign accepting these facts.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Naidu said the Chief Minister “challenged me to resign” saying that he would place the records before the House.

GO issued

When the TDP was about to present the set the record straight, the House was adjourned. Hence, the data and documents relating to the implementation of these schemes were being released before the media, he said.

Mr. Jagan was patting his own back with his tall claims that he introduced zero-interest loans. They were introduced by the Congress government in combined Andhra Pradesh when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was Chief Minister. A GO — 639 — was issued in April 2013 by the then government. The TDP government continued it and cleared all dues relating to zero-interest loans (from 2013-14 to 2015-16) after assessing the dues at the SLBC meeting held in March 2016.

The TDP government paid ₹25.14 crore towards pavala vaddi between 2013-14 and 2018-19; and ₹ 979. 45 crore towards zero-interest loans. As much as ₹507 crore was pending for the year 2017-18. The claims for the year 2018-19 were yet to be received. The then Agriculture Commissioner Muralidhar Reddy informed the SLBC and APCOB in May 2018 that the zero-interest loans scheme would be continued for the year 2018-19.

“As the TDP was not allowed to talk on these facts, we are releasing it before the media,” he said.

The Chief Minister twisted the facts and challenged the Opposition to resign. Zero interest loans would be sanctioned if the loan amount was less than ₹1 lakh. Pavala vaddi scheme would be applicable if the loan was between ₹1 lakh and ₹ 3 lakh.

“What can we say about a Chief Minister who has no knowledge of interest-free and pavala vaddi schemes?” he asked.