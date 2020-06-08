TDP releases chargesheet against YSRCP government

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released a chargesheet on the one year rule of the YSRCP in the State, alleging that the party had tricked the people with false promises of navaratnalu.

Releasing a copy of the chargesheet on Monday, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said that the ‘one chance’ given by the people to the YSRCP was being used for the destruction of the State.

“The successive governments have introduced a battery of schemes to ensure the welfare of people. But, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced schemes for scams,” he said.

Referring to the Navaratnalu, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the flagship programme of the government had become a bundle of scams and lies. “Nine burdens, nine scams, nine lies, nine human rights violations, nine Constitution violations, nine diversion of funds are the achievements of the YSRCP government,” he alleged.

‘Schemes shelved’

He further said that the government had shelved popular schemes and programmes such as Chandranna Bima, Pelli Kanuka, free sand and festival gifts. “The cent land scheme is all set to become the biggest scam in the country. Ava land scam would be around ₹222 crore. The volunteers are collecting lakhs of rupees from the people who have applied for the cent land,” alleged Mr. Lokesh.

Asked about the YSRCP’s claims on welfare benefits, Mr. Lokesh said that the Chief Minister had promised to cover 82 lakh beneficiaries under the Amma Vodi scheme, but after coming to power, only 43 lakh have been given the benefits thus far.

“The elderly poor were promised a hike of ₹1,000 in pensions prior to the polls, but have got only an increase ₹250. For each and every promise made as part of the Navaratnalu, the Chief Minister is now using ‘conditions apply’ clause in their implementation, he added.