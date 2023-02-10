TDP releases book titled ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’

February 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Friday released a book titled, ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’, at the party office at Mangalagiri, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atchannaidu asked the party cadres to see that the book reached every house in the State.

“Only then will the people of the State know about the facts of the case and the persons involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The murder had created a sensation across the country, and the book had details like how evidence was erased and who were behind the killing, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“Women need to be aware of what had happened and stop supporting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as it will be more dangerous even if a single woman votes for him,” he added

The TDP would write a letter to the Election Commission of India explaining how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had benefitted in the 2019 elections by blaming the then Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the murder, he said.