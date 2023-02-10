ADVERTISEMENT

TDP releases book titled ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’

February 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People should know about the persons involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, says Atchannaidu

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu and other Leaders releasing the book, ‘Jaganasura Rakta Charitra’, at Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Friday released a book titled, ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’, at the party office at Mangalagiri, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atchannaidu asked the party cadres to see that the book reached every house in the State.

“Only then will the people of the State know about the facts of the case and the persons involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The murder had created a sensation across the country, and the book had details like how evidence was erased and who were behind the killing, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“Women need to be aware of what had happened and stop supporting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as it will be more dangerous even if a single woman votes for him,” he added

The TDP would write a letter to the Election Commission of India explaining how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had benefitted in the 2019 elections by blaming the then Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the murder, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US