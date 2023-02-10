HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP releases book titled ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’

People should know about the persons involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, says Atchannaidu

February 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu and other Leaders releasing the book, ‘Jaganasura Rakta Charitra’, at Mangalagiri on Friday.

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu and other Leaders releasing the book, ‘Jaganasura Rakta Charitra’, at Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Friday released a book titled, ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’, at the party office at Mangalagiri, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atchannaidu asked the party cadres to see that the book reached every house in the State.

“Only then will the people of the State know about the facts of the case and the persons involved in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The murder had created a sensation across the country, and the book had details like how evidence was erased and who were behind the killing, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“Women need to be aware of what had happened and stop supporting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as it will be more dangerous even if a single woman votes for him,” he added

The TDP would write a letter to the Election Commission of India explaining how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had benefitted in the 2019 elections by blaming the then Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the murder, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.