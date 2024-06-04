TDP registers spectacular victories in Srikakulam district, Ministers taste defeat

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) scripted a new chapter in history by winning all 10 Assembly seats and the Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency in united Srikakulam district, with comfortable margins in all constituencies. TDP sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu defeated his nearest rival, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Perada Tilak with a margin of three lakh votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP won Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Tekkali Palasa, Ichchapuram, Pathapatnam, Amadalavalasa and Rajam. BJP won Etcherla seat and Jana Sena Party (JSP) emerged victorious in Palakonda constituency. Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao suffered defeat with a margin of 50,593 votes, at the hands of TDP nominee Gondu Shankar.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju tasted defeat with a margin of 39,283 votes against TDP nominee Gowthu Sireesha. Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Thammineni Sitharam was, meanwhile, defeated by former MLA Kuna Ravikumar, in Amadalavalasa, with a margin of 33,183 votes.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu retained Tekkali Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Duvvada Srinivas of YSRCP with a margin of 32,900 votes. TDP nominee Mamidi Govinda Rao defeated sitting MLA Reddi Shanti in Pathapatnam with a margin of 24,405 votes. Ichchapuram sitting MLA of TDP Bendalam Ashok emerged victorious for the third time by defeating YSRCP nominee Piriya Vijaya in the A.P.-Odisha border constituency.

TDP candidate of Rajam Kondru Murali Mohan won the seat with a margin of 18,550 votes by defeating his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Tale Rajesh. Nimmaka Jayakrishna of JSP defeated sitting YSRCP MLA Kalavati in Palakonda. BJP candidate Nadukuditi Eswara Rao stunned everyone with his win against sitting MLA Gorle Kirankumar in Etcherla constituency, with a margin of 28,247 votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.