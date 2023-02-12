TDP rebuts YSRCP’s allegations against Naidu in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

February 12, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to give answers to queries raised in the book, ‘Jaganasura Raktha Charitra’, released by the party recently.

Releasing an open letter, the TDP said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was resorting to counter-attack and questioning why party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had not replied to questions they had raised.

The letter was released by TDP Polit Bureau members K. Srinivasulu and R. Srinivasulu Reddy; former Minister S. Amarnath Reddy; former MLC ‘B.Tech’ Ravi; former MLA B.C. Janardhan Reddy; and president of party Kurnool district unit S. Venkateswarlu.

Giving replies to queries raised by the YSRCP, the TDP leaders, in the letter, said that the election schedule for the State Assembly had been announced on March 10, 2019, and Mr. Naidu was only a caretaker Chief Minister then.

The whole system, including the Police and Revenue departments, had gone into the administrative control of the Election Commission, they said, in reply to the YSRCP allegation that Mr. Naidu was in power when Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered.

To another allegation that the TDP had cooked up a story that YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy had called the family members of the Chief Minister over phone at midnight, the leaders wondered why then the CBI had to question Naveen, the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s wife, and Krishna Mohan Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The murder had been committed on March 15, the TDP leaders said, and questioned was it not a fact that Mr. Avinash Reddy was declared as YSRCP candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat on March 16 evening.

The TDP leaders further alleged that the statements of the Chief Minister’s cousin and the CBI affidavit had made it clear that the reason behind the murder was the allotment of ticket for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.