TDP ready with its strategy committed to ‘one capital one Assembly’ policy

With the State government keeping its information relating to the Bills to be presented in the Assembly as a closely ‘guarded secret,’ the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) is apparently clueless whether the government would table a Bill on making Visakhapatnam an Executive capital. Notwithstanding, the TDLP has devised a strategy to counter the ruling YSRCP in the Assembly taking all possibilities, permutations and combinations into consideration.

The TDLP, which was presided over by party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to oppose the government’s proposal on the capital tooth and nail if the Bill relating to it were tabled. The Telugu Desam, however, is sceptical whether it would be given ‘sufficient time’ to present its views and opinions.

“The TDP will make its stand clear on the capital. The facts will be placed before the House,” said a senior leader.

Party stand

The Telugu Desam Party is committed to ‘one capital one Assembly’ policy. The TDLP will act in the House in accordance with that policy. The TDLP expressed the view that shifting the Capital to Visakhapatnam might not benefit much as the city has already emerged as the financial capital of the State. Also, shifting few offices to North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema would not yield any result as hyped, according to the leaders.

Interestingly, a few MLAs, including former Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Anagani Satya Prasad, and Adireddi Bhavani did not turn up for the meeting. Also, about 12 MLCs were not present.

The TDP senior leaders, however, say that all the MLAs would be present in the House on Monday. A few MLCs have not come as the Council is slated to begin on January 21. It may be recalled that the TDP already issued a whip that all MLAs should be present and vote in line with party decision in the Assembly.