TDP re-launches bicycle distribution scheme

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has re-launched its once-shelved bicycle distribution scheme and has begun distributing bicycles to girl children coming to school from far-off villages, aimed at preventing student dropouts in the middle of an academic year.

Puthalapattu TDP MLA Kalikiri Muralimohan initiated the revival of the scheme at Thavanampalle Zilla Parishad High School in his constituency by distributing bicycles to fifteen students.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that the TDP’s scheme was abruptly discontinued during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. “Minor repairs were made to the leftover bicycles that were not distributed then and it is a matter of joy to distribute them to the children today. It is not proper to politicise children’s education,” he told the media, while also giving away school bags, shoes, belts and notebooks to the students.