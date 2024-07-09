GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP re-launches bicycle distribution scheme

Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Muralimohan distributes bicycles to fifteen students at Thavanampalle Zilla Parishad High School in his constituency

Published - July 09, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Muralimohan presenting a bicycle to a student at ZP High School in Thavanampalle in Chittoor district.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has re-launched its once-shelved bicycle distribution scheme and has begun distributing bicycles to girl children coming to school from far-off villages, aimed at preventing student dropouts in the middle of an academic year.

Puthalapattu TDP MLA Kalikiri Muralimohan initiated the revival of the scheme at Thavanampalle Zilla Parishad High School in his constituency by distributing bicycles to fifteen students.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that the TDP’s scheme was abruptly discontinued during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. “Minor repairs were made to the leftover bicycles that were not distributed then and it is a matter of joy to distribute them to the children today. It is not proper to politicise children’s education,” he told the media, while also giving away school bags, shoes, belts and notebooks to the students.

