March 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ONGOLE

Former Energy Minister and YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday alleged that the opposition Telugu Desam party was raking up the issue of alleged bogus votes in electoral rolls fearing that it would bite the dust in the March-13 elections to the Legislative Council from graduates and teachers constituencies.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, along with party nominee for East Rayalaseema graduates constituency P. Shyam Prasad Reddy, he said the Election Commission had finalised the voters list after a thorough scrutiny of applications received from graduates for inclusion in the list.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy demanded to know what the TDP was doing at the time of voters’ enrolment and why it was alleging bogus votes in the electoral rolls now.

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu was frantically searching for allies to face the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State as he had no guts to politically face Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

The Chief Minister was preparing ways to meet the demands of State government employees, including teachers. All the issues concerning the employees and their outstanding dues would be settled by March-end, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said.

He said the Chief Minister had caught the imagination of State government employees and teachers with his vision for all-round development of the State and welfare for all sections of people, including women. The opposition parties, however, were unable to digest the success of the recent Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, he added.