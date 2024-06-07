GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP questions ‘inordinate delay’ in cases pending against Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YSRCP president has jeopardised trial by not attending the court even once in the last five years, alleges Varla Ramaiah

Published - June 07, 2024 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah. 

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has said that “the CBI Court in Hyderabad should, at least now, promptly deal with the 11 disproportionate assets cases pending against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as justice has been inordinately delayed.”

“Besides, people are eager to know whether Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is innocent, or has indeed minted money by leveraging his clout as son of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” Mr. Ramaiah said while addressing the media at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, on Friday.

Mr. Ramaiah pointed out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy jeopardised trial by not attending the court even once in the last five years.

“The court should, therefore, take up the cases seriously,” he insisted, while seeking a clarification as to why the court gave freedom to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for so long.

On Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reaction to the devastating blow suffered by his party in the general elections, Mr. Ramaiah said the YSRCP president was blind to reality all these years, and it was strange that he continued to live in his own world.

The situation warranted an introspection, but instead Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was faulting people for not making him Chief Minister for the second time, which would have caused a greater misery.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should also note that the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were completely disillusioned with his government due to its “failure to deliver its promises and for merely treating them as a vote bank.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation / corruption & bribery

