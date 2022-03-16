TDP questions govt. about its step-motherly treatment towards Kadapa

March 16, 2022 01:21 IST

‘Bills related to Pulivendula cleared, but what about those pertaining to Kadapa?’

Bills worth ₹100 crore are pending in Kadapa district alone, pertaining to MGNREGA and ‘Neeru Chettu’ but the Bills pertaining to Pulivendula constituency, represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were cleared within three months of the government coming to power, according to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

The dues at the State level are to the tune of ₹2,500 crore and ₹750 crore for ‘Neeru Chettu’ and NREGA respectively, of which Kadapa district alone is suffering to the tune of ₹100 crore.

Employment Guarantee Committee former member and TDP leader Pothugunta Peeraiah, who has embarked on the task of helping the disillusioned contractors and party leaders, met Jammalamadugu party in-charge Devagudi Bhupesh Reddy, TDP State Secretary Jambapuram Ramana Reddy and former Sarpanches who had implemented the project in the past, and collected the quantum of dues receivable from the government.

“Within three months of coming to power, the government sanctioned all the Bills pertaining to Pulivendula in Kadapa district and Punganur in Chittoor district (represented by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy) on a war footing. Why is this step-motherly treatment?” Mr. Bhupesh Reddy wondered.

Mr. Peeraiah accused the State government of resorting to witch-hunting and making the contractors the scapegoats in the process. The party also offered to provide legal support to the victims who were learnt to be moving the court against the government.