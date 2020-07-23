TDP putting spokes inState development: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the political atmosphere in the State is so vitiated that the government is forced approach the Supreme Court to distribute house sites to the poor. Participating in the 71st Vana Mahotsavam celebrations, he accused the opposition Telugu Desam Party of putting hurdles in the State’s development.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan launched the Jagananna Pachhathoranam programme of planting saplings across the State, at Ibrahimpatnam where a layout has been developed for the distribution of land to the beneficiaries on August 15.

“The government has decided to distribute 33 acres of land to the 1,600 beneficiaries even though it costs about ₹ 3 crore per acre as it is committed to the welfare of the spoor,” It was delightful to see the beneficiaries planting saplings in their plots, he added.

“We all know that the TDP moved the Supreme Court against the distribution of pattas to the poor. Hopefully, god will bless us and on August 15, we will be in a position to distribute pattas to all the 30 lakh beneficiaries,” Mr. Jagan said.

‘Massive green drive’

“Today, we have set in motion the process of planting of 20 crore saplings. We are developing 17,000 layouts in which pattas will be given to the poor and at the same layouts, saplings will be planted,” the Chief Minister said. At present, there are over 1.48 crore houses in the State and with the distribution of 30 lakh house site pattas, the number would go up by 20 %, he said. Later, Mr. Jagan took an oath to protect the environment and administered the same to the gathering.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah and Government Whip Samineni Udaybhanu were among those present.