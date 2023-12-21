TDP public meeting a huge success despite govt.’s attempts to foil it, says Atchannaidu

December 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Notwithstanding the YSRCP government’s attempts to create hurdles to disrupt our ‘Yuva Galam-Navasakam’ public meeting at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district on December 20, it has turned out to be a massive success, thanks to the cooperation of the people and the functionaries of the TDP and JSP, says TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

Addressing the media along with party legislator Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao, and district president Palla Srinivasa Rao here on December 21 (Thursday), Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP government had not only declined to give RTC buses on hire but also mounted pressure on the managements of private schools and private travels not provide their buses for the meeting. The autorickshaws hired by the party were stopped by officials of the Road Transport Department for carrying more than five passengers, he said.

Despite the problems created, people came voluntarily in large numbers in tractors, lorries and on foot for the public meeting, he added.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the government had earned the wrath of all sections of people within four years and eight months of assuming power. “People have realised the folly of giving one chance to the YSRCP. The huge turnout at the meeting reflects their disillusionment with the YSRCP government,” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said it was initially planned to organise the meeting at the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) grounds, and permission had been sought from the authorities concerned. “But, as they dodged the issue, the TDP has been forced to look for some other venue,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former MLA Giddi Eswari wondered why he had to wait for nearly five years to hand over of tabs to students in ASR district.

