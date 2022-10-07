TDP protests removal of Maharaja’s name for Vizianagaram govt. hospital

It’s an insult to P.V.G. Raju’s family that has taken up many charitable activities, party leaders say

Srinivasa Rao K 9774 VIZIANAGARAM
October 07, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party staged a protest here on Friday over the removal of ‘Maharaja’ word from the name of the government hospital here.

The name Maharaja had been continued for many decades even after the construction of a new building for the government hospital, said party city unit president Karrotu Narasinga Rao. The YSRCP government had shown its disrespect by removing the Maharaja’s name although P.V.G. Raju’s family had taken up many charitable activities, including construction of hospitals and educational institutions.

Party senior leaders Boddala Narasinga Rao, Kandi Murali Naidu, Prasadula Lakshmi Prasad and others took part in the protest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press note, former Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta deplored the decision of the government and said it was changing names of institutions as it did not have any concrete work to improve the lives of people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app