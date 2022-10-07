TDP protests removal of Maharaja’s name for Vizianagaram govt. hospital

October 07, 2022

It’s an insult to P.V.G. Raju’s family that has taken up many charitable activities, party leaders say

: The Telugu Desam Party staged a protest here on Friday over the removal of ‘Maharaja’ word from the name of the government hospital here. The name Maharaja had been continued for many decades even after the construction of a new building for the government hospital, said party city unit president Karrotu Narasinga Rao. The YSRCP government had shown its disrespect by removing the Maharaja’s name although P.V.G. Raju’s family had taken up many charitable activities, including construction of hospitals and educational institutions. Party senior leaders Boddala Narasinga Rao, Kandi Murali Naidu, Prasadula Lakshmi Prasad and others took part in the protest. In a press note, former Vizianagaram MLA Meesala Geeta deplored the decision of the government and said it was changing names of institutions as it did not have any concrete work to improve the lives of people.



