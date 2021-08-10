TDP protests demolition ofAPTDC’s resorts at Rushikonda

TDP leaders staging a protest at the APTDC’s resorts at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 August 2021 00:58 IST

It is a conspiracy by YSRCP leaders to mint money, alleges former Minister

The demolition of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC)’s resorts at Rushikonda reportedly to pave the way for the construction of a 5-star hotel has come in for severe criticism by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

TDP leaders staged a protest opposite the Haritha Resorts on Monday denouncing the decision of the State government to demolish the resorts, which were earning a revenue of ₹30 crore a year to the APTDC.

Former Minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said it was unfortunate that the resorts that were raking in crores of rupees to the APTDC were being demolished. He called it a conspiracy by the YSR Congress Party leaders to ‘mint money’ in the new project.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that after Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy came to the city, everything was being destroyed and demanded that Mr. Reddy should be driven out of the city. He wondered as to what Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was doing when the resorts were being demolished.

TDP Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders were disturbing peace in the city by going on a ‘demolition spree’. He alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had plans to hand over the new project to his daughter Neha Reddy. The failure to put the demolition proposal in public domain raised suspicions that the government had vested interests, he said.

“The demolition is being done as part of re-development plans. There are 57 rooms, a bar and restaurant and conference facilities,” an APTDC official told The Hindu.