Andhra Pradesh

TDP protests against rise in power charges

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy going through electricity bills during a protest in Nellore on Thursday.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy going through electricity bills during a protest in Nellore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K. Ravikumar

‘It's an unbearable burden on common people’

Wearing masks, activists of the opposition Telugu Desam Party staged a protest here on Thursday against the increase in electricity charges.

Leading the protest along with TDP leader Vemireddy Pattabirama Reddy, former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded withdrawal of the power tariff system introduced for the new fiscal. It was unfortunate that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government imposed unbearable burden on the common people at a time when they were clueless on coping with heavy economic burden in the wake of the prolonged lockdown.

Confined to their homes, common people, who were struggling to eke out a livelihood, were shocked to see their electricity usage charges going up manifold, said the TDP leaders during the protest with each of them maintaining social distance.

The government's decision to go for dynamic billing system without call for an all-party meeting was undemocratic, said Mr. Chandramohan Reddy. The Electricity Regulatory Commission meeting also had not been held, said another TDP leader K. Srinivasulu Reddy. The clubbing of electricity charges for two months had resulted in power consumption exceeding 500 units and imposition of additional charges.

Those sections of people, who were provided free power hitherto, were denied of the benefit in view of the slab system as the power consumption crossed 200 unit mark, said yet another TDP leader P. Anuradha.

