TDP protests against property tax hike

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 December 2020 01:29 IST

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has demanded that the property tax be levied on rental value but not on the value of the land.

He flayed the government for the proposed hike in property tax, which would impose a huge burden on the taxpayers. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were among those who attended.

Advertising

Advertising

Women members of the party cooked food in large vessels as part of the ‘vanta varpu’ agitation against the hike in property tax.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayan Murthy on Monday criticised YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy for making statement on providing employment to YSRCP social media activists.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said a large number of youth whose families have given lands for pharma city are still jobless. They should be given priority if there was any employment opportunity instead of to the YSRCP social activists. He said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had even promised to give 2,000 jobs for the party activists in the pharma city at the cost of land oustees and local people.

He said the affected villages in the mandals were left in the lurch for the last 15 years. He asked the YSRCP MLAs of Anakapalle and Pendurthi to question the MP for ignoring the interests of local people. He said fishermen and labourers were affected due to industries.