TDP promises to make Pallipadu a ‘model village’

The village, located in Indukurpeta mandal is home to Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram, which is considered as a ‘living memory’ of Mahatma Gandhi’s association with Nellore

April 16, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Kovur Assembly constituency Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy canvassing at Pallipadu village in Indukurpeta mandal of SPSR Nellore district, on Tuesday. TDP national spokesperson Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy is also seen.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced to make Pallipadu village, which has a rich historical background of freedom struggle, as a ‘model village’ in the entire Sri Potti Sriramulu (SPSR) Nellore district.

The village, located in Indukurpeta mandal is home to Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram, which is considered as a ‘living memory’ of Mahatma Gandhi’s association with Nellore. Inaugurated by the Mahatma himself on February 7, 1921, it is considered second only to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

TDP candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy recollected the village’s hoary past and the need to preserve it, while campaigning in the village along with the party’s national spokesperson Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy on Tuesday.

She recalled that it was her husband and the party’s nominee for Nellore Lok Sabha seat Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who had adopted this tiny village and helped to set up a branch of nationalised bank. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy had also laid cement concrete roads in the village through Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLADS) funds.

Ms. Prashanthi also promised to inaugurate an open air theatre and digital library to carry forward the region’s memories and association with Mahatma Gandhi. She assured to build a retaining wall along the Pennar river to prevent submergence of the village during floods.

