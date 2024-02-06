TDP promises to complete Underground Drainage System in Nellore

February 06, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - NELLORE

In its first promise ahead of the general elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has offered to complete the Underground Drainage System (UDS) immediately after coming to power, a long-pending demand of the city.

P. Narayana, former minister for Municipal Administration and the TDP-JSP candidate for the Nellore city constituency, began campaigning in the various divisions of the corporation limits on Tuesday. Denizens reported issues such as overflowing drains, mosquito menace and unhygienic conditions to him.

Addressing the media later, he said that the civic issues of the burgeoning city had remained unaddressed for the past five years by the ruling YSRCP government. “Not just this constituency, but the entire district has been let down on several fronts by the government,” he claimed.

