TDP promises to build ‘Idgah Maidan’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders reached out to the minorities on Tuesday, promising to get an ‘Idgah Maidan’ built before Ramzan, apart from all possible help to the community on retaining power.

Carrying placards with the slogan ‘Nara hamara, TDP hamara’, some 400 Muslims, including women, took out a procession in the city led by party MLA candidate M. Suguna and Kapu Corporation director Vooka Vijayakumar.

The women who took part in the rally joined the TDP earlier under the aegis of Mr. Vijayakumar. The procession, started at Ms. Suguna’s house, went up to Gali Street, a locality where a sizeable Muslims reside. With the present Idgah ground being taken over by the railways, the TDP promised an alternative site on coming back to power.