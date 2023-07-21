TDP president Chandrababu Naidu condemns booking of case against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan 

July 21, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the government’s decision to prosecute Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for making certain allegations against ward and village volunteers.

In a press release on July 21, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said it was foolish and unethical to register a case against Mr. Kalyan and that by doing so, the government sent a message that it was not going to tolerate criticism of its mistakes.

He wondered if raising one’s voice against the government’s failures and misdeeds amounted to committing an offence. He demanded that the government should give up its vengeful attitude towards the Opposition parties and people fighting for solutions to their problems.

“If a case was to be booked, it should be first done against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for misusing the government institutions,” he stated.

Mr. Kalyan questioned the alleged data theft, which was a big mistake. But, the government issued an order for his prosecution instead of giving an explanation. “The government should stop thinking how to silence the critics and focus on development of the State,” Mr. Naidu advised.