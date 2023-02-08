TDP predicts early elections in Andhra Pradesh, confident of winning 160 Assembly seats

February 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will go for early elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asserted that the ruling YSRCP is sure to face a drubbing at the hustings.

“The people will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP, and the TDP will win 160 seats in the Assembly elections,” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu told the media on Wednesday after party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu held a strategy meeting with the party leaders.

Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to go for early polls for a variety of reasons, including poor financial condition of the State.

“At the most, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be able manage for a couple of months more. The government is unable to pay salaries to its employees. Debts are touching new heights. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to run the show after availing of new loans from the Centre,” he said.

To avoid public resentment, the Chief Minister might go to the polls in August-September, he said.

This apart, with a view to diverting the attention of the people from the its failures, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to shift to Visakhapatnam, he said.

Another reason for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to polls early was the dissidence in the ruling party. “About 75 YSRCP MLAs are unhappy with the Chief Minister. Already, two MLAs from Nellore district have raised the banner of revolt in a district that is considered important after Kadapa. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suspects that a few more will follow suit,” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Atchannaidu said that the TDP planned to create five zones in the State to gear up the cadres for the elections. Each zone would comprise of 35 Assembly constituencies. The party would organise meetings in each zone, starting from Kadapa on February 21. It would be followed by Nellore on February 22, Amaravati on February 23, Eluru on February 24, and Visakhapatnam on February 25.

Mr. Naidu would participate in these meetings, he added.