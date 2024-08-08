TDP politburo discusses way forward in Amaravati and Polavaram constructions

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said the party’s politburo meeting, held under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, discussed the construction of the “people’s capital” Amaravati, the Polavaram project, interlinking of rivers and development of the eight backward districts, for which the Centre had promised financial aid.

The meeting also resolved to again hold Janmabhoomi, the TDP’s flagship programme of engaging the public in development and delivery of welfare schemes, and work out a comprehensive plan for the State’s economic growth with the help of NITI Aayog. The party thanked the Centre for extending its cooperation for the development of the State, hit by bifurcation.

Briefing the media about the meeting, along with Rayadurgam MLA and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu, at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the leaders to highlight facts in the seven white papers released so far to counter what he called the “false propaganda unleashed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)”.

The Chief Minister sought due attention towards filling the nominated posts, reopening of the Anna Canteens on August 15, curbing the misuse of dotted land (land parcels without clear ownership documents), implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, redressing of grievances received via Praja Vedika and Praja Darbar, eradicating poverty and providing accident insurance coverage to party members.

Further, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the meeting took a serious view of the fire that broke out at Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office and the manner in which the investigation was misled by those involved in a conspiracy. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said some YSRCP leaders did a similar thing in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case by tampering with the evidence.

The Chief Minister told party leaders that the coalition of the TDP, the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party delivered on five of its promises immediately after its formation, namely increasing the social security pensions to ₹4,000, announcing the conduct of a ‘mega DSC’, annulling the A.P. Land Titling Act, restoring the Anna Canteens and giving green signal for a skill census. He exhorted them to continue the efforts in the same spirit.

On filling the nominated posts, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu promised to give importance to those who strived to strengthen the TDP and the alliance based on their merit, but not as per recommendations. He told the ministers and MLAs to be accessible to the public and help them solve their problems.

The politburo praised Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in steering the NDA partners to a phenomenal victory in the 2024 elections and the manner in which he fought the vindictive politics of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.