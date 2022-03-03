TDP Polit Bureau favours boycotting A.P. Assembly session

March 03, 2022 21:52 IST

TDLP to take a final decision; meets hails HC decision on capital issue

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau has discussed a proposal to boycott the Assembly session but did not take any decision though a majority of the members favoured staying away from the Assembly. The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) will take a call on this.

Disclosing the details of the meeting here on Thursday, TDP Polit Bureau member Kaluva Srinivasulu said that the ruling YSRCP was not allowing democratic debates nor listening to what the Opposition had to say on any subject of public concern. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Assembly has been turned into a ‘Kuru Sabha’. A final decision on attending the House would be taken at the TDLP meeting, he said.

The meeting, presided over by party national President N. Chandrababu Naidu, welcomed the High Court’s verdict on Capital Amaravati and described it as a big blow to the three capital plan of the YSRCP government. The government should implement the CRDA Act as the court has upheld its merit and value. “The Jagan Reddy regime has destroyed the future of the whole State by going ahead with its ill-conceived capital shifting plan in the past three years. As a result, over 136 institutions have stopped investing despite agreements reached with the TDP-led government. About ₹12,000-13,000 crore revenue from Amaravati was also lost, he said.

The meet deplored how ₹2 lakh crore worth of assets and 10,000 acres of government land in Amaravati turned into non-performing assets.

The court judgement once again upheld that nobody would be able to shift capital from Amaravati. It was conceived and developed to meet the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and in accordance with the Reorganisation Act, Mr. Naidu said.

The Polit Bureau urged the CBI to hasten its investigation and arrest the real culprits as early as possible in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy case. The manner in which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his coterie tried to malign and implicate Mr. Naidu in the Viveka murder conspiracy was highly condemnable, it said.