‘TDP playing religion card against YSRCP to woo BJP’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is using the religion card against the YSRCP to woo the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is also doing the same, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that political parties were using the social media to make baseless allegations. Listing half a dozen such allegations, he said that all of them were baseless and that he was ready to participate in a public debate on it any time.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana had expressed anguish at the statue of Mother Mary being placed on the head of Telugu Thalli statue on a pillar at Bhavanipuram. This ‘thoranam’ (pillar) was built when the TDP was in power and when the BJP and the TDP were allies, Mr. Srinivasa Rao pointed out.

Pilgrimage ads

Similarly, the advertisements for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem appeared on the RTC tickets to Tirumala were also printed when the TDP was ruling. These were being used now to malign the YSRCP government.

A hue and cry was being raised over the demolition of a temple in Guntur. This was done only after an alternative was provided for the building of another temple, the Minister said.

Non-Hindu employees in Srisailam temple and singing of Christian songs at Annavaram were insignificant events blown out of proportions, the Minister said.

He said that three TDP Parliament Members had already joined the BJP and the remaining members would follow their footsteps shortly.

TDP president N. Chandrababu naidu was losing grip over has party as 15 of the 23 MLAs stayed away from his ‘sand deeksha’.

Hereditary rights

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing all that was possible to uphold religious traditions. As part of it, priests were granted hereditary rights by enacting GO No. 76.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned ₹234 crore for the maintenance of temples.